Disturbing rise in DV trend prompts students to join fight

Some students thought it was okay for men to pressure women into sex.

Some students thought it was okay for men to pressure women into sex. Pexels

THE fight against a disturbing rise in domestic violence reports has been taken to the classroom, with students educated to change attitudes.

Ipswich's Domestic Violence Action Centre aims to shift attitudes towards domestic and sexual violence through its high school education program, Being Heard.

In the past five years Ipswich has recorded a worrying rise in domestic violence order applications, breaches and strangulation offences.

The Being Heard program educates students about domestic violence and healthy relationships at an age when they are impressionable to ideas about what constitutes acceptable relationship behaviour.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard praised the centre's efforts.

"DVAC has created this program because it understands that young people are an incredible force in helping to change social norms that can lead to the elimination of domestic and sexual abuse in our society," she said.

"Research done in recent years also shows that many young people still hold unhealthy attitudes towards relationships and women and that they also lack knowledge and clarity on what constitutes domestic violence and sexual abuse."

Research found one-third of young people do not think controlling someone is a form of violence, one-fourth think it is normal for men to pressure girls into sex and one in four young people do not think it is serious when men insult or harass girls on the street.

"These figures are very worrying in light of the rising number of domestic violence protection orders we are seeing in Queensland and the increase in calls by women to DVConnect, not to mention the unacceptably high number of women tragically killed at the hands of their partners each year in Australia," Ms Howard said.

A survey of students who participated in the program found it was successful in increasing knowledge about domestic and sexual violence.

Students increased their understanding about what constitutes domestic and sexual violence and knowledge on what to do if they or a friend or family member found themselves in a violent relationship.

When the program finished in July, 83 per cent of students said that they now felt very knowledgeable and informed about domestic and sexual violence compared with 17 per cent at the beginning who said they only had some knowledge.

For domestic violence support, phone 1800737732.