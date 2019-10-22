Disturbing Prince Andrew orgy claim

Prince Andrew was involved in an orgy with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and nine other girls on a private island in the Caribbean, it is claimed in a new documentary to air on Monday in the UK.

Buckingham Palace has been forced to issue repeated statements about Prince Andrew's friendship with Epstein, and he has never been involved in any impropriety with underage minors.

He has also denied previous claims made by Viriginia Guiffre, the woman at the source of the latest allegations an never saw any illegal behaviour while with Epstein.

Quoting claims made in court documents that were later thrown out of court, the Channel 4 Dispatches special, entitled The Prince and the Paedophile, claims to present "the most complete picture yet" of the relationship between the billionaire financier and the Duke of York.

"The third time I had sex with Andy was in an orgy on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands. I was around 18 at the time," longtime accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre wrote in the Florida court docs.

"Epstein, Andy, approximately eight other young girls and I had sex together. The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn't really speak English.

"Epstein laughed about the fact they couldn't really communicate, saying that they are the 'easiest' girls to get along with," claimed Giuffre.

Roberts has long claimed that Epstein forced her into having sex with "powerful men, including politicians and business executives."

With the help of private investigator and former Florida detective Mike Fisten, Dispatches has forensically examined Epstein's address book and flight logs and compared them against Prince Andrew's schedule, revealing the two men met 10 times over the course of their 12-year friendship and would sometimes spend several days together.

It also notes that Epstein had 13 phone numbers on which he could contact Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew & paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were close friends for 12 years. Dispatches compared Epstein's flight logs & address book with Andrew's schedule and found that over their years of friendship the pair met at least 10 times. The Prince often stayed with Epstein for days. pic.twitter.com/koIkREElBH — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) October 20, 2019

The documentary claims the two men met at least 10 times. Picture: Dispatches

Virginia Roberts (who now goes by married name Virginia Giuffre) says she was Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually when she was 16. Picture: Supplied

"If looking at the section in London, you could pick out the Duke of York, which is Prince Andrew," Mr Fisten said.

"And when you look at that, under Duke of York, it shows Buckingham Palace, London. He has 13 phone numbers to contact the Duke."

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August while awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and trafficking minors for sex.

Following his death, Prince Andrew released a statement saying while he had stayed with Epstein several times, he never witnessed or suspected any illegal behaviour.

"I met Mr Epstein in 1999. During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences," the statement said.

"At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.

"I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010, and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we know now. I have tremendous sympathy for all those affected by his actions and behaviour."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre has urged the Duke of York to ‘come clean’. Picture: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The documentary claims Prince Andrew was involved in an orgy with Epstein and nine other girls on the American's private island in the Caribbean - a claim made by alleged victim Ms Roberts Giuffre in US court documents.

Ms Roberts Giuffre, who now lives in Australia, says she was recruited as a 15-year-old to perform sex acts on Epstein and was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the accusations, labelling them "false and without foundation".

"Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue," a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

Dispatches says it's also obtained medical records showing Ms Roberts Giuffre was admitted to New York Presbyterian Hospital in 2001 after three weeks of vaginal bleeding, appearing to support her claims she was abused by Epstein.

Prince Andrew visited Australia earlier this month. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Prince Andrew visited Australia on official business earlier this month amid reports the FBI had expanded its investigation to identify alleged human trafficking victims of Epstein, who could provide information on the Duke.

The Sunday Times said the US law enforcement agency expected to interview alleged trafficking victims over the next two months, and Scotland Yard was ready to help.

Scotland Yard previously held an investigation into Ms Roberts Giuffre's claims, but the probe was dropped in 2015 after a judge said they were "immaterial and impertinent".