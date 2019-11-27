Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crime scene at Tweed Heads, Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.
A crime scene at Tweed Heads, Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park where a man was found dead in a sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Calcott.
News

Disturbing connection in brutal homeless killings emerges

Scott Sawyer
27th Nov 2019 10:49 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are set to reveal a significant connection between the murder of homeless man David Collin in Maroochydore and another alleged murder of a 56-year-old homeless man in Tweed Heads late last week.

Mr Collin, 53, was killed in a brutal, unprovoked attack he slept in a sleeping bag outside a Maroochydore community centre on September 9.

He'd been sleeping at the back of the community centre on Millwell Rd East when he was found by a member of the public with significant head injuries.

Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old David Collin are set to make a major announcement at midday.
Detectives investigating the murder of 53-year-old David Collin are set to make a major announcement at midday.

A 34-year-old man was charged with murder earlier this morning over the death of a 56-year-old man whose body was found in Jack Evans Boat Harbour Park, Tweed Heads, just before midday Friday by a couple walking their dog.

Detectives investigating that case said they believed it had been a random attack.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch acting Detective Inspector Daren Edwards was set to hold a press conference at midday to provide an update on a "significant development" in Mr Collin's case.

It's understood the connection between the cases would be explained further at the media announcement.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks david collin murder investigation sunshine coast cib tweed heads
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long serving doctor on the monumental changes he’s witnessed

        premium_icon Long serving doctor on the monumental changes he’s witnessed

        Health Dr Bob McGregor is the only member of staff left who can claim to have been a shareholder in the hospital when it was owned by its doctors.

        Local drag stars hit the small screen in landmark doco

        premium_icon Local drag stars hit the small screen in landmark doco

        TV Ipswich bowls club favourites Taboo appear in documentary showcasing retirement of...

        Seventeen dogs and a cat seized in RSPCA investigation

        premium_icon Seventeen dogs and a cat seized in RSPCA investigation

        News The RSPCA seized the animals after they were found in poor living conditions.

        Fraud earns suspended jail term for former business manager

        premium_icon Fraud earns suspended jail term for former business manager

        News Community health service ripped off as employee uses credit card for own use