Disturbing discovery in search for missing fishermen

Rescuers have made a worrying finding as police reveal new details about the critical search for three missing Yarrabah fishermen.

Rescuers have made a worrying finding as police reveal new details about the critical search for three missing Yarrabah fishermen.

RESCUE efforts into the three missing fishermen from Yarrabah have turned up pieces of debris including a fuel tank believed to be from the boat.

Dozens of search and rescue assets have been deployed in an attempt to locate the three missing men in a 1700sq m search area between Cape Tribulation and Green Island.

'BRING MY SON HOME': MUM'S PLEA TO SEARCH CREWS

Police held a media conference in Cairns to reveal what they knew - and what they did not - about the trio's plight.

Cairns acting inspector Andrew Cowie delivers an update on the search for the three men missing from Yarrabah.



Acting Inspector Andrew Cowie said police were concerned for the occupants' wellbeing as no EPIRB had been activated, nor had any signs of safety or life preservation equipment been found.

"The family are concerned, we've found debris in the water so we are continuing to try and locate them," he said.

Insp Cowie said a significant number of people from different organisations including QPS, AMSA, Rescue 510 and Volunteer Marine Rescue Queensland had been helping with the desperate effort.

Water police are co-ordinating a search for three fishermen missing off the Far North coast. PHOTO: Queensland Police

"The conditions are heavy rain at this stage, but we are still continuing with the search," he said.

"Police were informed that the people were missing at 4am (Wednesday) morning and by first light at 6am we had aerial assets and police assets co-ordinating a search.

"I do know that the family were concerned on the afternoon of (Tuesday) and did mount a local search effort without forwarding any information on."

He said members of the community and private boat owners had also been assisting with the search.

The vessel has been described as a 4.8m white centre console aluminium vessel with a blue canopy.

Insp Cowie said police were asking members of the public between the Green Island and Cape Tribulation area to assist in searching for signs of the boat along the beaches and estuaries.

jack.lawrie@news.com.au

Originally published as Disturbing discovery in search for missing Yarrabah fishermen