District's largest sporting precinct officially opens

FIGUREHEAD: Maha Sinnathamby - Chairman, Springfield City Group at the official opening of the $56.2 million complex, the single biggest boost to sporting facilities in Ipswich's history.

FIGUREHEAD: Maha Sinnathamby - Chairman, Springfield City Group at the official opening of the $56.2 million complex, the single biggest boost to sporting facilities in Ipswich's history. Cordell Richardson

SPRINGFIELD has received the single biggest boost to sporting facilities in Ipswich's history, after the official opening of a $56.2million precinct.

The Springfield Central Sporting Complex is located on Sportstar Drive and includes 16 netball courts, eight tennis courts, four multi-purpose sporting fields, three club houses, two playgrounds and car parking.

LED lighting has been installed to ensure no shadows appear on the fields and courts and 2000 recycled plastic bollards have been used as barriers to car zones.

Ipswich City Council will manage the sporting complex and have signed lease agreements with local sporting clubs such as Springfield United and Western Pride football clubs, Springfield Lakes and South West Wildcats netball clubs, Greater Springfield Sports (AFL and cricket) and Rugby League Ipswich.

Ipswich City Council interim administrator Greg Chemello said the sporting fields were funded by developer contributions and the facilities handed to council.

"Ipswich is one of the fastest growing cities in Australia, so it is important - when planning for our future - that council and developers incorporate the necessary community infrastructure for the waves of new residents across the city,” he said.

Sports Minister Mick De Brenni said teams and athletes would eventually travel from across the country to play at what he called one of the nation's best regional sporting facilities.

"The impact that it's going to have on this community is going to go well beyond the grass or the court, it's going to have an incredibly important impact in terms of those long-term health outcomes for people in this community, it's going to have a real impact in terms of social cohesion,” he said.

The 22.5ha precinct was designed by global infrastructure, environmental and social development company Cardno and built by Lendlease.

Springfield City Group chairman Maha Sinnathamby said it was the beginning of Springfield's emergence as a sporting city.

"This new facility will support the development of future generations of great athletes, by providing access to facilities that supports a number of sporting activities,” he said.

"Over the coming years, the emergence of Greater Springfield as a sporting city will only continue to grow as significant partnerships and investments in the sporting infrastructure for various sports, such as the $80million Brisbane Lions AFL stadium, currently under construction.

A grand opening event will be held on Sunday from 10am-1pm, with an appearance from Brisbane Heat Big Bash cricketer Chris Lynn.

Visit the My Springfield Lakes Facebook page for more.