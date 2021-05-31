Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton, May 31
Rockhampton District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
31st May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Rockhampton :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

LOWIEN, Jordan Jack | Judge Clarke | Court 4 Floor 2 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MABER-MCKEE, Mark Kevin | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

KANAK, Joshua James Carrier | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DONNELLY, Simon James | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

MITCHELL, Christopher Lucas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

HARRINGTON, Katrina Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DIXON, William Thomas John | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BINGHAM-JAMES, Jessie Allana Storm | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

SKINNER, Ashley Thomas | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

DAVIS, Terri-Maree Alice | | | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

BROWN, Grahame John | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

STEPHENSON, Ben James | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SOLOMON, Fenella Ann-Louise | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BRAUN, Adam Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

ROGERS, Nick Michael | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

RIGGS, Scott Daniel Malcolm | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MONAGHAN, Mark David | | | 9:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

BAILEY, Byron Leslie | | | 9:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SCANTLEBURY, John Alexander | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BISHOP, Danielle | | | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

