District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 7
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
7th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

PAUL, Bryce Anthony | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NORGATE, Shannon Daniel | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

HOPE, Reece Leslie | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

READING, Christopher Thomas | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 2:00 PM | (Mention)

MCDONALD, Lyndon Andrew | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

FINOCCHIO, Wyatt Scott Fernando | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 2:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

