District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 6
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
6th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BLANCH, Brendan Matthew | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

NORGATE, Shannon Daniel | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Hearing)

PAUL, Bryce Anthony | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMALLWOOD, Tanya Lee | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MCDONALD, Lyndon Andrew | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 6

 

