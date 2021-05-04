Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 4
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
4th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

TOMAI, Siukitau | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

SHEPHERD, Taylor Chelsea | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

JONES, Daniel Everett | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TODD, jye Peter John | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

AUSTIN, Colin Keith | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

PAUL, Bryce | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MANLY, Damien Paul | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MANSON, Matthew Peter | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BLANCH, Brendan Matthew | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Stephen Christopher | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

JANSEN, Christopher | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

READING, Christopher Thomas | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Jesse James Kenneth | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

PAUL, Bryce Anthony | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCDONALD, Lyndon Andrew | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 4

