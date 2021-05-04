Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

TOMAI, Siukitau | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

SHEPHERD, Taylor Chelsea | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

JONES, Daniel Everett | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TODD, jye Peter John | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

AUSTIN, Colin Keith | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

PAUL, Bryce | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MANLY, Damien Paul | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MANSON, Matthew Peter | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BLANCH, Brendan Matthew | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Stephen Christopher | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

JANSEN, Christopher | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

READING, Christopher Thomas | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Jesse James Kenneth | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

PAUL, Bryce Anthony | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCDONALD, Lyndon Andrew | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

