District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 31
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
31st May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

HEGGE, Glen James | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

JEROME, Brendan Robert | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MORCUS, William Jon | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Intensive Correction Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SPIJKERS, Joseph Neil | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 2:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FRANCIS. Melissa Leanne | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 2:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILSHIRE, Levi James | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORLEY, Glenn John | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JOHNSON, Christopher Neal | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

NORGATE, Shannon Daniel | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence and Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUTI, Fiaola Ioane | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 1:30 PM | (Trial)

