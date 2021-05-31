Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 31

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

HEGGE, Glen James | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

JEROME, Brendan Robert | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MORCUS, William Jon | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Intensive Correction Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SPIJKERS, Joseph Neil | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 2:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FRANCIS. Melissa Leanne | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 2:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILSHIRE, Levi James | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORLEY, Glenn John | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JOHNSON, Christopher Neal | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

NORGATE, Shannon Daniel | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence and Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUTI, Fiaola Ioane | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 1:30 PM | (Trial)

