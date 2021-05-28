Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 28

District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 28

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

WINTER, Caesar Romero | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MACEY, Joshua Aubrey David | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WATTS, Shane Robert | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GARDINER, Trevor John | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MULLER, Gregory | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

HARRINGTON, James John | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

HIBBERT, Kyle James | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

