District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 24
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
24th May 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

SHEPHERD, Taylor Chelsea | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

NORBURY, Shane Andrew | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MEINCKE, Jen Javier | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

