Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
21st May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

KLEE, Scott Ashley | Judge Reid | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COURTNAGE, Sean | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

TAUTI, Fiaola Ioane | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

GARDINER, Trevor John | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WENN, Brandon James; HANNAN, Jesse William; BLASDALL, Mark Alexander Aaron | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BURCH, Raphael Wade | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 21

 

