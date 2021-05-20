Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 20
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 20
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
20th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BARNEY, Steven Paul | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

SINGH, Stephen Christopher | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STITT, Michelle Leanne | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

REYNOLDS, Brodie Johanes | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 20

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies waiting 26 hours in ER at southeast Qld hospital

        Premium Content Man dies waiting 26 hours in ER at southeast Qld hospital

        News A former nurse says he is ‘disgusted’ after his dad died following a 26-hour wait to be treated for a heart attack in a Queensland hospital.

        Queensland’s largest Celtic celebration is back

        Premium Content Queensland’s largest Celtic celebration is back

        News The Ipswich festival offers visitors the chance to learn how to play the bagpipes...

        FULL LIST: Every elite SEQ school’s waiting list fee

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Every elite SEQ school’s waiting list fee

        Education Queensland private schools ramping up application fees

        Top cop shares tragic tale of sister’s road death

        Premium Content Top cop shares tragic tale of sister’s road death

        News Road policing chief shares pain of losing little sister in car crash