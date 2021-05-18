Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 18
Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
18th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

MATHIAS, Peter David | Judge Reid | Court 10 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GARDINER, Trevor John | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

GARDINER, Trevor John | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

GRIEVE, Emily Molly Madison | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

HALL, Jenna May Zennie | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

NORBURY, Shane Andrew | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WENN, Brandon James | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HANNAH, Jesse William | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BLASDALL, Mark Alexander Aaron | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TAUTI, Fiaola Ioane | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

O'KEEFE, Bernard | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

FALETUAI, Lafi Tafi | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

SINGH, Stephen Christopher | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Trial)

REYNOLDS, Brodie Johanes | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

DYBALL, Ronald John | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Legal Argument - Legal Representatives Required)

