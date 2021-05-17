Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 17
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
17th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

PAUL, Bryce | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

AUSTIN, Colin Keith | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

LEHMANN, James Alexander | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 2:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JONES, Dean Robert | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ULLAH, Sharif | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SEILIER, Stephen Frederick | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BARNEY, Steven Paul | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

SINGH, Stephen Christopher | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

