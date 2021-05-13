Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 13
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 13
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
13th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

BLANCH, Rebecca | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:00 AM |

YOUNG, Darren James | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LEHMANN, James Alexander | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Stephen Christopher | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

TAYLOR, Andrew Lawrence | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MANN, Brian Vincent | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MANSON, Matthew Peter | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JANSEN, Christopher | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 13

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    What led to Ellen's downfall

    What led to Ellen's downfall
    • 13th May 2021 7:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Qld population will surge by 250k in four years

        Premium Content How Qld population will surge by 250k in four years

        News Queensland’s population is expected to surge by more than 250,000 people in the next four years, and it’s all being driven by residents of other states.

        What’s next after southeast smashed by monster storms

        Premium Content What’s next after southeast smashed by monster storms

        Weather SEQ weather: What’s next after southeast smashed by monster storms

        Qld ‘held to ransom’ over $1.6b roads and rail promise

        Premium Content Qld ‘held to ransom’ over $1.6b roads and rail promise

        Politics Just 1 per cent of roads, rail spend will happen before election

        Your chance to meet the councillors

        Premium Content Your chance to meet the councillors

        News Division 2 Ipswich residents are invited to meet their local representatives over...