Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 13

District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 13

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BLANCH, Rebecca | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:00 AM |

YOUNG, Darren James | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LEHMANN, James Alexander | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Stephen Christopher | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

TAYLOR, Andrew Lawrence | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MANN, Brian Vincent | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MANSON, Matthew Peter | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JANSEN, Christopher | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 13