District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 12
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
12th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

JONES, Daniel Everett | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JABATEH, Musa | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

TODD, Jye Peter John | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 2:30 PM | (Arraignment)

SINGH, Stephen Christopher | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MANSON, Matthew Peter | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STITT, Michelle Leanne | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

JANSEN, Christopher | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

