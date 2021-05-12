Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 12

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

JONES, Daniel Everett | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JABATEH, Musa | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

TODD, Jye Peter John | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 2:30 PM | (Arraignment)

SINGH, Stephen Christopher | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MANSON, Matthew Peter | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STITT, Michelle Leanne | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

JANSEN, Christopher | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

