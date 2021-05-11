Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 11

District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 11

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

JONES, Daniel Everett | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DAU; BAH; BACKHOUSE; TAYLOR; BOYLE; COURTNAGE; MYLES; DAY; ROSKAM; TAYLOR; JONES; WATTS; JONES; FALETUAI; VILAYLATH; AH KUOI; WALKER; NAYLOR; SCHROEN; BENVIN; MOLLOY; TOMAI; WILSHIRE; NOWLAN; SPIJKERS; POSKART; LEHMANN; DEZORZI; GARDINER; WEBB; SHIEFELEBEIN; MAZOUDIER | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BRIODY; THWAITES; FLANAGAN; LEES-BROWN | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ELIA; LEATHERBY; TAYLOR; LARGE; HENSLER; WALSH; KELLY; STELLING | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

MANSON, MATTHEW PETER | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial)

JANSEN, Christopher | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

HOANI, Olivia Shardonai | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

AMOU, Ayii Mabior Arok | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

