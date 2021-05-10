Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 10
Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

JONES, Daniel Everett | Judge Reid | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

BAYRE, Dale Adam | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MANLY, Damien Paul | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

PAUL, Bryce | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MCDONALD, Lyndon Andrew | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CARL, Shane Bradley | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, May 10

 

