Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
29th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BAKUNOWICH, Stephen Brendan | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

DALGEISH, Kelly Jeaen | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

THOMSON, Kenneth Shane | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

AH-KUOI, Charlie | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TAVITA-MATAVALE, Dion Nu'upotopoto | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MADGE, Kevin Alexander | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, March 29

 

