Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

FITTON, Matthew Adan | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MASON; CLARK; POSKART; REYNOLDS; WALKER; CHUBB; HARRINGTON; DUGGAN; MEDOVARSKI; ROBINSON; MORLEY; MACEY; VILAYLATH; HEWETT; ARMSTRONG; WILSHIRE; NORGATE; COOPER; STREETING; CALLAGHAN; PETERSON; SCOTT; WEBER; RICHARDS; MORRIS; TOMAI; DELANEY; JACKSON; CARROLL; NEUMANN; AH-YOU; SHIELDS; HOPE | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

JONES; Dean Robert | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GILL, John Raymond | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WARE; GLOUFTSIS; BISSETT; SWART; APECH; JABATEH; MARSH; MERRICK; SMALLWOOD; MUHLING; DU PRIE; HOANI; LEES-BROWN | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, March 23