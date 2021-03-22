Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, March 22
Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
22nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

PAUL, Bryce | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

LECK, Chance Colin | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

FITTON, Matthew Adan | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial)

AH KUOI, Charlie | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

HOLLINGWORTH, Nathan Kevin | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

SHIELDS, Christian Samuel | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Hearing)

MORRISH, Damien George | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

BOYLE, Terrence Jeffrey | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

STAFFORD, Matthew Arthur Colin | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

