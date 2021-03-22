Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

PAUL, Bryce | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

LECK, Chance Colin | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

FITTON, Matthew Adan | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial)

AH KUOI, Charlie | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

HOLLINGWORTH, Nathan Kevin | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

SHIELDS, Christian Samuel | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Hearing)

MORRISH, Damien George | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

BOYLE, Terrence Jeffrey | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

STAFFORD, Matthew Arthur Colin | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

