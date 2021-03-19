Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, March 19
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, March 19
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

PAUL, Bryce | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STAFFORD, Mathew Arthur Colin | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

DUNASEMANT-VOLLMER, Neco Martin | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

FALCONER, Stephen Mark | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, March 19

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich sitting on $44.5 million super goldmine

        Premium Content Ipswich sitting on $44.5 million super goldmine

        Money Ipswich is sitting on a goldmine of unclaimed and lost superannuation and it’s just waiting to be collected.

        Selfless ambo recognised for 30-year service

        Premium Content Selfless ambo recognised for 30-year service

        Community Damian Roche says he joined Queensland Ambulance in 1990 to help people in their...

        Thief’s demand: ‘$1000 or the Beamer gets it’

        Premium Content Thief’s demand: ‘$1000 or the Beamer gets it’

        News The owner of a BMW was run over as the thief drove away

        How long until you can adopt cute rescued puppies

        Premium Content How long until you can adopt cute rescued puppies

        Crime RSPCA officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact authorities