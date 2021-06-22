Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich on June 22.

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich on June 22.

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

MACKAY, Erin Racheal | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

STRACHAN, Shane James | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MITCHELL, Chris John | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

POYNTER, Michael David | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HAMISI, Stefano | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

STELLING, Jade Teresa | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WALSH, Paul Anthony | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PALMER, Jasmine Christina | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOWEN, Kaleb | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 22