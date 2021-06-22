Menu
Login
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich on June 22.
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich on June 22.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 22

by Staff writers
21st Jun 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

MACKAY, Erin Racheal | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

STRACHAN, Shane James | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MITCHELL, Chris John | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

POYNTER, Michael David | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

HAMISI, Stefano | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

STELLING, Jade Teresa | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WALSH, Paul Anthony | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PALMER, Jasmine Christina | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOWEN, Kaleb | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 22

court ipswich list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s $22 million roads blitz in budget

        Premium Content Council’s $22 million roads blitz in budget

        News Mayor Teresa Harding says public calls to bring roads up to scratch in the city’s older suburbs has led to a significant investment.

        Make sure you are ready to stick with the QT

        Make sure you are ready to stick with the QT

        News The QT is set to take another significant step in its 170-year history of reporting...

        Faces of the 2021 Ipswich Cup: Were you snapped?

        Premium Content Faces of the 2021 Ipswich Cup: Were you snapped?

        News Crowds dressed in their race day best flocked to the Ipswich Turf Club. SEE THE...

        Revamped CBD precinct reaches new milestone

        Premium Content Revamped CBD precinct reaches new milestone

        News See inside Ipswich’s new council chambers and administration building. SEE THE...