District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 8

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich on June 8.

MAUDSLEY, Craig Kelvin; HAYWARD, Ben Michael | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GRIEVE, Emily Molly Madison | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

HALL, Jenna May Zennie | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

TAYLOR, Andrew Lawrence | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NICHOLAS, Treasure Christina Ruth | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

BLACK, Lionel Ian | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Trial)

MOHAMMED, Farmouz Farhaad | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

