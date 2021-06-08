Menu
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich on June 8.
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 8

by Staff writers
7th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

MAUDSLEY, Craig Kelvin; HAYWARD, Ben Michael | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GRIEVE, Emily Molly Madison | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

HALL, Jenna May Zennie | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

TAYLOR, Andrew Lawrence | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NICHOLAS, Treasure Christina Ruth | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

BLACK, Lionel Ian | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Trial)

MOHAMMED, Farmouz Farhaad | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

