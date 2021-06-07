Menu
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich today

by Staff writers
7th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

MAUDSLEY. Craig | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HAYWARD, Ben | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COMPTON, William | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

LAAULI, Nicky | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MOHAMMED, Farmouz | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | Not Before 2:30 PM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 7

ipswich district court

