This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

VILAYLATH, Donald | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Shawn Jason John | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKUNOWICH, Stephen Brendan | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DALGEISH, Kelly Jeaen | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ARMSTRONG, Seila Maree | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment)

MORCUS, William Jon | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MEDOVARSKI, Michael Christopher | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

SUNDA, Vikas Kumar | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 4