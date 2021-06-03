District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 3

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich on June 3.

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

DU PRIE, Timothy | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Arraignment)

MASON, Andre | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HEWETT, Dylan | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DELANEY, Jesse | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KAIO, Kaleb | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKUNOWICH, Stephen | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

DALGEISH, Kelly | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MINORS, Jason | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SEILER, Stephen | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BLACK, Lionel | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

LEATHERBY, Dean | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

