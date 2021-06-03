Menu
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich on June 3.
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 3

by Staff writers
3rd Jun 2021 7:20 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DU PRIE, Timothy | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Arraignment)

MASON, Andre | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HEWETT, Dylan | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DELANEY, Jesse | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KAIO, Kaleb | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKUNOWICH, Stephen | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

DALGEISH, Kelly | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MINORS, Jason | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

SEILER, Stephen | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BLACK, Lionel | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

LEATHERBY, Dean | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

