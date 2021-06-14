Menu
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich on June 14.
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 14

by Staff writers
13th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

VAN PRAAG, Jaidan harry | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

VAUGHAN, Danny Eugene | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 14

