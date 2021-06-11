Menu
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich on June 11.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 11

by Staff writers
10th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

MORRIS, Dylan David; BUTTERWORTH David | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

VAN PRAAG, Jaidan Harry | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

MORLEY, Glenn John | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MOHAMMED, Farmouz Farhaad | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 11

