Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich on June 10

DELANEY, Jesse Oliver | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

WENN, Brandon James | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

HANNAN, Jesse William | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BLASDALL, Mark Alexander Aaron | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

MOHAMMED, Farmouz Farhaad | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 10