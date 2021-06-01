Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, June 1
Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Jun 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

CARTER, Steven James | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

JACOBSEN, Ann Marrie | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MILSOM, Hayden Blake | Chief Judge | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MAUDSLEY, HAYWARD, BLACK, VAN PRAAG, SEILER, MOHAMMED, VAUGHAN, MULLER, GRIEVE, HALL, YOUNG | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SHEPHERD, Taylor Chelsea | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DU PRIE, Timothy | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

TAUTI, Fiaola | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

