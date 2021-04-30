Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, April 30
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
30th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

CARR, Darren | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BURTON, Kenneth Ian | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

COOPER, Glenn Davor | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

GRAHAM, Peter | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

TERRY, Angela Marie | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STRACEY, David James | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CLIFF, Ryan | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

