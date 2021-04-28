Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, April 28
Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
28th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

STREETING, Jason Scott | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MARSHALL, Scott Michael | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KILBY, Nathan Robert | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 11:30 AM | (Mention)

CLEVERLEY, Corey Lee | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 10 Level 4 | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

CALLAGHAN, Terrence John | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, April 28

