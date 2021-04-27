Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, April 27
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, April 27
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
27th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

MARSHALL, Scott Michael | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

GRAHAM; KEMP; GIPP; KAIO; ROBINSON; BISSETT; MUHLING; GLOUFTSIS; SWART; PAGE; THWAITES; LEHMANN; NEALE; BUSBY; AH KUOI; WALKER; CHUBB; NAYLOR; ARMSTRONG; EARNSHAW; FLANAGAN; VILAYLATH; THURSTON; WEBER; IVES; WRIGLEY; COOPER; DAUMANN; DUFFY; GILL; KENY; MACEY; SUNDA | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Callover)

LEES-BROWN, Kayleb Blayde | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KEMP; ARDILL; WRATT; HORSFALL; BURTON; SCHROEN; CARR; CHIVERS; KAUWHATA | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

CHAPMAN, Tim Peter | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

CAREY-VOSS, Quintin Rhys | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MARTIN, David Glen | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, April 27

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alcohol-fuelled stoush leads to date in court

        Premium Content Alcohol-fuelled stoush leads to date in court

        Crime A disability pensioner grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, pushed her against a wall and slapped her on the leg in an attempt to stop her arguing

        PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        Premium Content PM’s Olympics funding pledge a ‘huge win for Qld’

        News Federal Government agrees to fund half Olympic Games costs

        Lives at risk: Major mistake behind QLD’s hospital crisis

        Premium Content Lives at risk: Major mistake behind QLD’s hospital crisis

        Health Experts call for overhaul of Qld’s stressed health system

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Activate your bonus subscription for great monthly rewards