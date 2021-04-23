Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, April 23
Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
23rd Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

CHAPMAN:Tim Peter | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Mention)

MARSHALL: Scott Michael | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Mention)

BACKHOUSE: Bradley George | Judge Horneman-Wren S.C. | Court 11 Level 4 | 1:00 PM | (Delivery of Judgment)

SINGH: Ravinderbir | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

BOSWORTH: Stuart Anthony | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

RICHARDS: Christopher Denis | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

RUBESAAME: Paul Andrew | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

