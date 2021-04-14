Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, April 14
District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, April 14
Crime

Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
14th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

O'SHEA, Brian Thomas | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Hearing)

HAMILTON, Jarod Trevor Michhael | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

CHANTHASENG, Southakorn Lung | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, April 14

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disturbance accused ‘poses too much of a risk’

        Premium Content Disturbance accused ‘poses too much of a risk’

        News An innocent motorist’s car was damaged during the man’s alleged violent outburst

        Home-made gun under seat was loaded: Police

        Premium Content Home-made gun under seat was loaded: Police

        News A young woman did not disclose how she came into possession of a loaded firearm

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community