District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich, April 1
Ipswich District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Ipswich :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

HINDOM, Emma-Elizabeth Constance Anna | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

REYNOLDS, Brodie Johanes | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

PAUL, Bryce | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

O'BRIEN, Rory Henry | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

NEUMANN, Justin Leigh Andrew | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 9 Level 4 | 10:30 AM | (Hearing)

TAFILIPEPE, Russell Foe | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Level 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

