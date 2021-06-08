District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 8

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on June 8.

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on June 8.

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

HAYES, Steven Michael | Judge Rackemann | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ROBERTSON; BOBBERMEN; EVE; GARDINER; LEWIS; OGSTON; SHORTER; TUTU; IBRAHIM, Y; IBRAHIM, M; YAN | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ADAM; ALLEN; AURISCH; CHIBI; DALLAS; DEMPSEY; DUGAN; KUMAR; MACEY; NGUYEN; SCHEFE; WILLIAMS; QUINLAN | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOND; DUMBLE; RATTAI; SCHOFIELD | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

STENNER, Michelle Francis | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WOOD, Ian | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WEBSTER | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MCALISTER, Robert Brian | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMITH, Michael Perry | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

CLAIR, Paul Joseph | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHRISTOFFELSZ, David Graham | Judge Loury QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

FOWLER, Christopher; SAVAGE, Peter | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

ANDERSON, Raymond Charles | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 8