Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on June 10.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 10

by Staff writers
9th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

TOWNSVILLE MATTER | Chief Judge | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

POUNDER, Jarrad Andrew | Judge Smith | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BAKER, Jay Leslie | Judge Rackemann | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

COX, Jamie Robert; BEESTON, Clint Victor; RILEY, Christian James | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TILLACK, Colby Marie | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AHMED; AITCHESON; ANDERSON; BLAND; HINKLEY; HUDSON; IM-NGUYEN; JONES; LABROOY; LE; MHUTO; RILEY; TEOHAERE; WALTON; WOODWARD; YOUNG; FOSTER; ROBARDS; SALAARI, S; SALAARI, M; BALFOUR | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT; ALEXANDER; BAIRA; BANDMAN; CROSSWELL; EIBY, S; EIBY, J; HANSSON; RYAN; SMITH; THOMPSON; WALDRON | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

YANKO, Wayne John | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WOOD, Ian | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHATMORE, Justin Thomas George | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

CHRISTOFFELSZ, David Graham | Judge Loury QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HUSSAIN, Mohammed | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

