District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 10

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

TOWNSVILLE MATTER | Chief Judge | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

POUNDER, Jarrad Andrew | Judge Smith | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BAKER, Jay Leslie | Judge Rackemann | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

COX, Jamie Robert; BEESTON, Clint Victor; RILEY, Christian James | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TILLACK, Colby Marie | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AHMED; AITCHESON; ANDERSON; BLAND; HINKLEY; HUDSON; IM-NGUYEN; JONES; LABROOY; LE; MHUTO; RILEY; TEOHAERE; WALTON; WOODWARD; YOUNG; FOSTER; ROBARDS; SALAARI, S; SALAARI, M; BALFOUR | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT; ALEXANDER; BAIRA; BANDMAN; CROSSWELL; EIBY, S; EIBY, J; HANSSON; RYAN; SMITH; THOMPSON; WALDRON | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

YANKO, Wayne John | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WOOD, Ian | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHATMORE, Justin Thomas George | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

CHRISTOFFELSZ, David Graham | Judge Loury QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HUSSAIN, Mohammed | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

