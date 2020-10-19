Menu
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HAMIDE, Ismail; NABOULSI, Billal; O'CONNOR, Gary Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MILLAR, Andrew John; URUAMO, Mikaera; DAGAN, Steven Craig | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BLACKADDER; BLOWES; BOND; CONRAD; CORRIE; GUNN; JOHNSON; KRAUSE; PASSMORE; ROBERTSON; SAWYER; SHAPLAND; SMITH; SULLIVAN, L; SULLIVAN, S; TEOHAERE; TUISENGE; UPOKO; CREEN; EDDY; JAMES | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GENTNER; JOHNSON; LIU; MURCOTT; VAN DER MECHE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

FRAZER, Bryce Nathan; MCCOSH, Adam Kevin | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PILOT | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HAMILTON, Jesse; KOWALCZYK, Paul Michael | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HEATHER, Connor William | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Community Service Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILLIS, Tamara | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KING, Samuel Ian | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

COOK, Daryl Anthony | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEHRENDORFF, Keith Leslie | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HUNT, Ian James | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WANG, Wenfeng | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:45 AM | (Sentence)

ROOM, Hailey Veronica Shannon | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

MCDERMID, Julie Frances | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 12:00 PM | (Hearing)

BROWN, Nathan Brian | Judge Barlow QC | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 19

district court

