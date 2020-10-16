Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

YANKO, Wayne John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITKEN; COLLETTE; CREEN; DAVIES; GRAHAM; GREER-MANNERS; GREGORY; KEATING; KIELY; MCADAM; O'CONNOR; PRAMSCHUFER; RAFTER; ROBINSON; ROEBUCK; ROSS; SCHIPP; SHEPHERD; SMUCK; STEEDMAN; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PARK; PALMER; GBORIE; ENOSA; MUNDY; VADAKKAN; TIMMONS; DOHERTY; BARKER; JOSEPHS; DEMAINE; BONNER; JOHANSEN; RAMONI; JAMES; POTORU; BELL; ATKINSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BOND; DUMBLE; RATTAI; SCHOFIELD | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

NEWMAN, Bradlee Scott; TAWHAI, Jordan Khan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIS, Tamara Dianne | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HARRISON, Christopher John | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TESIC, Ivan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRINDLEY, James Edward; EDDY, Mark John | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

SARAGOSSI, Lewis | Judge Muir | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BISHOP, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi; WILSON, Allan James | Judge Muir | Court 11 Floor 5 | 2:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 16

More Stories

court list district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire ban imposed in lead up to hot weekend

        Premium Content Fire ban imposed in lead up to hot weekend

        Information Anyone wanting to burn off garden litter or share stories around a campfire will need to put their plans on hold

        • 16th Oct 2020 6:30 AM
        Chickens, manure inside home: Former carer to stand trial

        Premium Content Chickens, manure inside home: Former carer to stand trial

        News A doctor and detective were cross examined in committal proceedings

        Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Premium Content Laidley mum grew pot behind kids’ cubby house

        Crime APPEARING with nine charges, the Gatton court has heard why a mum-of-six decided to...

        • 16th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
        LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Premium Content LNP’s pledge to build new Laidley playground

        Community A PLAYGROUND has been dubbed the missing link at a reserve in Laidley.

        • 16th Oct 2020 6:00 AM