District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MOREHU, Hiria Marianne | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

KAVANA, Noomai; TRATT, Cheryle Marie | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUDAREC, Taras; HICKEY, Simon John; WARD, John Douglas | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AKARANA; ARMSTRONG; BOYES; DYER; EDGE; GARRATT; GOULD; HAYWARD; HOLLIS; LABROOY; MANEBONA; PETTIGREW; RENWICK; SMITH; TAUFAO; VU; WIGHT-MADRID; WILLIAMS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MACZEK | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CHALMERS, A; CHALMERS, M; FLYNN; GUNES; HALCROW; HANLON; HERROD; HOMES; HUNTER; MARSHALL; MENZIES MURRAY; ROSS; VADIVEL; VOLK | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, Tyson George | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PONTING | Judge Dearden | Court 7 Floor 4 | 2:30 PM | (Delivery of Judgment)

ROBERTS, Isaac Emmanuel; HAMILTON, Michael Anthony | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

BOND; DUMBLE; SCHOFIELD; RATTAI | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MARYBOROUGH MATTER | Judge Reid | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MARYBOROUGH MATTER | Judge Reid | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

MCFARLANE, Victor John; GRAVESON, Donna Leanne; MAGUIRE, Victor | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SINGH, Amandeep | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ROMA, Wendy Marie | Judge Lynham | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

RYDER, Trent Richard | Judge Lynham | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GRAHAM, Keiran Lachlan Anthony | Judge Williamson QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FAHEY, John Roger | Judge Loury QC | Court 10 Floor 5 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

