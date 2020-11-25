Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 25
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
25th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

COOK, Jayda Maree | Chief Judge | Court 19 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

DODWELL, Andrew Joseph | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, Peter Brian; SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHAN; EDGE; EVERS; GOOLEY; HARVEY; HOLLIS; JACKSON; MOGA; ROMA; RYAN; SALTNER; SAUD; SYED; VU; WALLIS; WONG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MORRISSEY; FRANCIS; GILL; HARRIS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerrie Irene; LEE, Anthony Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PONTING | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Delivery of Judgment)

YUSUF, Shu-Eeb; WILKINSON, Chelsea Ann | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Gordon Lance | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SINGH, Amandeep | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WILLIAMS, Jonathan | Judge Lynham | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

ANTHOULAS, Stan | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

REUMER, Allana; WILSON, Byron | Judge Williamson QC | Court 19 Floor 6 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

ROBINSON, Liam Richard; GWILLIAMS, Olivia Jane | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

        • 25th Nov 2020 6:00 AM