Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 16
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 16
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GARDINER, Michael Caine | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

DICKSON, Scott Morgan;HEALY, Jaimie Maree;LEE, Been;O'HARE, William Robert; SINGH, Jaideep;TOBY, Justinta Joyce | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITAU; BLACKADDER;BOURKE; CAMPIONE; CONG;DADDO; FOWKE;HARRISON; HARRY; MARKHAM; MARKOVSKI;MURCOTT; PLAYER; ROBERTSON; ROBINSON; SULLIVAN;SUTTIE;TEOHAERE; VU;WARCON;WICHMANN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; HERLIHY; NADOVSKI; SHIN; SHADFORTH | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

APRILE, Laura | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OBIKWELU, Frank Nzube | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PILOT | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, David Oliver | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Kane Alan; PIMENTEL, Pablo Ludwid Tan | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Jonathan | Judge Lynham | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 16

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council debt rises to $344m: Where money is being spent

        Premium Content Council debt rises to $344m: Where money is being spent

        Council News Here’s where council makes its money from and where it’s being spent

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 22 Ipswich drink, drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 22 Ipswich drink, drug drivers

        Crime The QT names those who have fronted court on drink and drug driving charges

        What is the future for the historic Commonwealth Hotel?

        Premium Content What is the future for the historic Commonwealth Hotel?

        Council News The process is underway to bring new life to the 100-year-old pub, also known as...

        Scorching days to continue for Ipswich but storms on way

        Premium Content Scorching days to continue for Ipswich but storms on way

        Weather The mercury has risen to 36 C with the humidity making it feel even hotter. But...