Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
11th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MINCZANOWSKI, Mark Paul | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALGIE; BANDA; COUCHY; KENICHI; LORD; REA; HUBBER; SYMONS; WHEELER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

AMETE-AFAMASAGA; BAKER; BEECHER; BLADE-HARKER; BLAKE; BROWN; CASTLES; CHAN; FUTCHER; GARDINER; GRAHAM; HOLLIS; HURREN; KHAN; KIM; MATO; MUSGROVE; NOVAK; NTAWANKA; PHILLIPS; RAE; ROMA, E; ROMA, W; WONG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MALLET, James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

FLANAGAN, Joshua John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MCGEADY | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 26 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PARSONS, Natalie Marie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HUNTER, Stuart Henderson | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

O'CONNOR-COMBER, Jack; BUSH, Shannon Lee | Judge Coker | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CORRIE, Brendon Fredrick | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 11

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Girl’s face slashed in alleged broken glass attack

        Premium Content Girl’s face slashed in alleged broken glass attack

        News A teenager is accused of a horrific attack on a little girl that left her requiring emergency surgery

        TRIBUTE: Father figure Reg Tohia fought until the very end

        Premium Content TRIBUTE: Father figure Reg Tohia fought until the very end

        News Popular former Bundamba State Secondary College volunteer Reg Tohia has died from...

        FIFO worker chose wrong tree for late night tomfoolery

        Premium Content FIFO worker chose wrong tree for late night tomfoolery

        News A man has been hit with an extraordinary damage bill after breaking a tree

        Druggie’s partner told to ‘be quiet’ during court hearing

        Premium Content Druggie’s partner told to ‘be quiet’ during court hearing

        Crime THE man’s partner tried to answer the magistrates questions from the gallery.