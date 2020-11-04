Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 4
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 4
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
4th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

FLYNN, William Peter; FOX, Mark Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROOKS; EVERS; JORDAN-MARSLAND; LEIS; PAYNE; ROMA, E; ROMA, W; THORNTON; TURKKAN; WELLER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CHALMERS; DUCKER; FUTCHER; GOOLEY; HELMERS; HICKEY COOPER; HINDOM; KUHN; MARSH; MURJAN MATAN; SAKARIA; SALTNER; SANKEY; SUAREZ; TRINH; WILSON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CROSBY, Benjamen Lukas | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SLOPER, Dallas John | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

BUCKNALL, Daniel Nicholas James | Judge Jones | Court 19 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

KERR, Jason Tanira; HYDE, Aaron Barton | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BRIERLY, Jordan Andrew | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

LAWLOR, Michael Anthony | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

COLLINS, James Brown | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BURST, Graham Peter | Judge Clarke | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 4

More Stories

Show More
court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: New CBD civic plaza set to open soon

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: New CBD civic plaza set to open soon

        News The modern park space will soon be open to the public with a water play area and performance stage.

        Woman uses sister to trick man into Facetime call

        Premium Content Woman uses sister to trick man into Facetime call

        Crime A mum-of-four landed in hot water after she used a third person to trick a man into...

        Sneaky test drive catches police attention

        Premium Content Sneaky test drive catches police attention

        News A man caught the eye of police when taking his new car for a drive

        Police sweep 33 homes as drug raids net plants, guns, cash

        Premium Content Police sweep 33 homes as drug raids net plants, guns, cash

        News Ipswich detectives have charged 36 people with 295 offences following a protracted...