District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 6
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
6th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

TUCKER, Glen Lawrence | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerri Irene | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABU-DABAT; ALEGRIA; CAMERON; GRAY; HARDACRE; HORNE; JAFFARI; MISI; PAGET; SHARPE; SMITH; TOMASELLO; WOLFF | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

VERGARA MONTENEGRO; MAMAKU; WILLIAMS; LASKUS; WEBB; SENDON; CHANDLER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DONNELLY, Andrew Thomas; DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MCDONAGH, Darren John | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KNIJFF, Michael John | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FLYNN, Phillip Allan Francis | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIDSON, Reed Arthur John | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CLAYTON, Daniel James; BRETT, Lachlan Joseph David | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NAIRN, Matthew | Judge Williamson QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHAMBERS, Owen Harley | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ROBERTS, Kennith James | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FERGUSON, Hamish Tiger Gardner | Judge Dann | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MURRAY, Scott Gregory | Judge Dann | Court 36 Floor 9 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

TEREPO, Eric Fangupo; MCCULLAGH, Kieren Lee | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

