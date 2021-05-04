Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 4
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 4
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
4th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

PETTITT, Jasmine Jean Lilian | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON, M; ANDERSON, B; BRANDWOOD; CONFORTI; CRAMB; DAVIDSON; DOPSON; DUGAN; DUNCOMBE; ELFORD; EVANS; GRAY; HALAUFIA; HULCOMBE; KELLY; MALLETT; MAYOYA; MCDOWALL; MCSHANE; MILLS; MOHAMMADI; MOORE; NEILSON; PUGLISI; READ; RENELLA; SINGH; STAFFORD; STEHR; TANG; TOBANE; MATAHARI; BALFOUR, Sa; BALFOUR, St | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BARTULIN; CUFI; DOPSON; FIELD; CHANDLER; PRABOWO; GOOLEY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WILSON, Damien; NGUYEN, Thanh Son | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WEBB, Noel | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

HANSEN, Thomas Grant | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

D'ANDILLY, Martin Glen | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LUKE, Amber Breanna | Judge Williamson QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GAULT, Tammy Louise; PHOTINOS, Zacheri Peter Nicholas | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROOTS, Dale Robert | Judge Barlow QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

FORBES, Annmarie | Judge Barlow QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LAWERENCE, Jonathan; BAKLAS, Jordan; HALLIFAX, Ryan | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KYNUNA, Dirk Gregory David | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ERTEL, Max Lee | Judge Dann | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 4

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial road offender warned she may never hold licence again

        Premium Content Serial road offender warned she may never hold licence again

        Crime An Ipswich woman went before court on her 11th offence for driving while disqualified. She has a 14 pages of criminal history and 10 pages of traffic history

        Huge celebration of local food, drink almost here

        Premium Content Huge celebration of local food, drink almost here

        News This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before after a...

        ‘Prolific’ thief targeted jewellery store, hotel

        Premium Content ‘Prolific’ thief targeted jewellery store, hotel

        Crime Free perfume, vodka and jewellery were on the hit list for a thief who struck at a...

        ‘Join the queue’: Vaccine snag means aged care staff exposed

        Premium Content ‘Join the queue’: Vaccine snag means aged care staff exposed

        Health Aged care staff left exposed as vaccine rollout hits another snag